Train crashes into truck in Tennessee; driver killed

Nation

Train crashes into truck in Tennessee; driver killed

byAssociated Press14 June 2019 10:53-04:00

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (AP) — A train in Tennessee collided with a truck crossing the tracks, killing the truck driver.

Germantown Police Captain Mike Fisher says the Thursday afternoon collision caused 14 of 30 train cars to derail, with many of the cars spilling into the street.

Forty-year-old Marco Brooks had been crossing the tracks on a private driveway to deliver a dumpster to a resident. He was airlifted to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

All the derailed train cars were empty, but the accident closed the street for hours. Train personnel were uninjured.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

WMC-TV reports a couple was killed in another fatal train collision just a few yards away from this crash in November 2018.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.