Trade tensions, India tariffs put California almonds at risk

(AP) — California supplies 82% of the world’s almonds, and India is the state’s biggest buyer.

Now the future of that market is uncertain. India this month imposed tariffs on almonds and 27 other American products, including apples and walnuts. That was in retaliation for the U.S. ending India’s preferential trade status.

The tariffs add about 12 cents per pound to shelled almonds, a 20 percent increase. They add about 4 cents for almonds still in their shells, a rise of 17%.

For California farmers, most immediately the tariffs mean planning difficulties as the harvest season approaches.

In India, where almonds are wildly popular, the long-term impact is not clear. Vendors are mixed on whether the hike in prices will lead to less almond buying.