Tractor-trailer hangs off overpass on New Jersey highway

byAssociated Press12 July 2019 08:17-04:00

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (AP) — An accident left a tractor-trailer hanging off an overpass on a highway in New Jersey.

Mount Laurel police say the truck was involved in a crash on Interstate 295 just after 3 a.m. Friday. The cab landed about 20 feet (6 meters) on the street below, but part of the trailer rested on the overpass.

The department posted photos on Facebook.

WPVI-TV reports the driver is in stable condition with an arm injury.

The crash has caused traffic delays on I-295 north.

