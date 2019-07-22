Tofurky: Arkansas meat-labeling law unconstitutional

by By HANNAH GRABENSTEIN , Associated Press22 July 2019 14:14-04:00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A meat-alternative food company has filed a lawsuit in federal court claiming an Arkansas law that bans the use of “meat” in labeling plant-based foods violates free speech rights.

Oregon-based Tofurky Co. filed the lawsuit Monday against Arkansas’ Bureau of Standards. Tofurky produces a variety of tofu, quinoa and other plant-based “sausages,” deli slices and burgers.

The Arkansas law’s stated goal is to “require truth in labeling.” It also bans companies from labeling other vegetables, such as cauliflower, as “rice.” Arkansas is the nation’s top rice producer.

Tofurky filed a lawsuit in 2018 against a Missouri meat-labeling law. This month, Illinois-based Upton’s Naturals Co. challenged a Mississippi law.

Arkansas’ law is set to take effect Wednesday. It would fine companies up to $1,000 for each violation.

