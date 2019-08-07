Toddler dies after becoming trapped in washing machine

Nation

Toddler dies after becoming trapped in washing machine

by – 7 August 2019 19:37-04:00

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a toddler died at a Florida home after becoming trapped in a front-loading washing machine.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that the 3-year-old boy died Sunday.

Orlando police say the boy was playing with a sibling in the laundry room when he somehow got inside the washing machine. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators did not release further details and the death remains under investigation. No charges were immediately reported.

___

Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.