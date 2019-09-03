Timeline for California dive boat fire Timeline for California dive boat fire by , – Here is a timeline of events for the fire aboard the dive boat Conception that was anchored near an island off the Southern California coast. All 34 people sleeping below deck on the boat are presumed dead; five crew members escaped. SEPT. 2 — 3:15 a.m.: Mayday call from the Conception reporting fire — 3:42 a.m.: Coast Guard deploys — 4 a.m.: Ventura County Fire Department deploys — 5:08 a.m.: Fire extinguished — 6:58 a.m.: Conception sinks SEPT. 3 — 9:20 a.m.: Search for survivors suspended ___ Sources: Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Coast Guard Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

