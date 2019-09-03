Timeline for California dive boat fire
3 September 2019
Here is a timeline of events for the fire aboard the dive boat Conception that was anchored near an island off the Southern California coast. All 34 people sleeping below deck on the boat are presumed dead; five crew members escaped.
SEPT. 2
— 3:15 a.m.: Mayday call from the Conception reporting fire
— 3:42 a.m.: Coast Guard deploys
— 4 a.m.: Ventura County Fire Department deploys
— 5:08 a.m.: Fire extinguished
— 6:58 a.m.: Conception sinks
SEPT. 3
— 9:20 a.m.: Search for survivors suspended
Sources: Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Coast Guard
