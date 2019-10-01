The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store by , – App Store Official Charts for the week ending September 29, 2019: Top Paid iPhone Apps: 1. Minecraft, Mojang 2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros. 3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi 4. NBA 2K20, 2K 5. iSchedule, HotSchedules 6. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations 7. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd. 8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB 9. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10. True Skate, True Axis Top Free iPhone Apps: 1. Mario Kart Tour, Nintendo Co., Ltd. 2. Super Mario Run, Nintendo Co., Ltd. 3. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC 4. TikTok – Make Your Day, TikTok Inc. 5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC 6. Instagram, Instagram, Inc. 7. i Peel Good, Lion Studios 8. Square Bird., MOONEE PUBLISHING LTD 9. Arlo, Arlo Technologies Inc. 10. Snapchat, Snap, Inc. Top Paid iPad Apps: 1. Minecraft, Mojang 2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 3. Notability, Ginger Labs 4. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited 5. XtraMath, XtraMath 6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi Limited 7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB 8. NBA 2K20, 2K 9. SimpleRockets 2, Jundroo, LLC 10. Amazing Frog?, FAYJU Top Free iPad Apps: 1. Mario Kart Tour, Nintendo Co., Ltd. 2. i Peel Good, Lion Studios 3. Square Bird., MOONEE PUBLISHING LTD 4. Rope Rescue! – Unique Puzzle, Coda Platform Limited 5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC 6. Color Saw 3D, Good Job Games 7. Netflix, Netflix, Inc. 8. Dinosaur Rampage, Geisha Tokyo Inc. 9. Sand Balls, SayGames LLC 10. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC __ (copyright) 2019 Apple Inc. Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.