The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store by , – iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending September 29, 2019: iTunes Movies US Charts: 1. Yesterday (2019) 2. Spider-Man: Far from Home 3. Aladdin 4. Anna 5. X-Men: Dark Phoenix 6. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum 7. Midsommar 8. The Secret Life of Pets 2 9. Booksmart 10. The Hustle iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent: 1. Midsommar 2. Can You Keep A Secret? 3. The Captive 4. Gloria Bell 5. Ex Machina 6. Mid90s 7. Shadow 8. Enemy (2014) 9. Lady Bird 10. Eighth Grade __ (copyright) 2019 Apple Inc. Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.