The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

Nation

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

by BY The Associated Press , Associated Press1 October 2019 13:45-04:00

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending September 29, 2019:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Yesterday (2019)

2. Spider-Man: Far from Home

3. Aladdin

4. Anna

5. X-Men: Dark Phoenix

6. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

7. Midsommar

8. The Secret Life of Pets 2

9. Booksmart

10. The Hustle

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Midsommar

2. Can You Keep A Secret?

3. The Captive

4. Gloria Bell

5. Ex Machina

6. Mid90s

7. Shadow

8. Enemy (2014)

9. Lady Bird

10. Eighth Grade

__

(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.