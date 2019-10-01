The top 10 books on Apple Books-US

by By The Associated Press , Associated Press1 October 2019 13:53-04:00

Apple Book charts for week ending September 29, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher)

1. Lethal Agent by Kyle Mills & Vince Flynn – 9781501190643 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

2. The Water Dancer (Oprah’s Book Club) by Ta-Nehisi Coates – 9780399590603 – (Random House Publishing Group)

3. Inside Out by Demi Moore – 9780062049551 – (Harper)

4. All the Way by Kendall Ryan – No ISBN Available – (Kendall Ryan)

5. The Dutch House by Ann Patchett – 9780062963697 – (Harper)

6. The Institute by Stephen King – 9781982110598 – (Scribner)

7. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. The Testaments by Margaret Atwood – 9780385543798 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

9. Tyrant’s Tomb by Rick Riordan – 9781368001441 – (Disney Book Group)

10. Talking to Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell – 9780316535625 – (Little, Brown and Company)

