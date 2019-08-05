The Latest: Trump condemns ‘evil attacks,’ calls for unity

by

(AP) — The Latest on the aftermath of the Ohio shooting (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump is calling the recent mass shootings “evil attacks” that are crimes “against all humanity” and says unity must replace hatred in society.

Trump gave a speech Monday from the White House following weekend shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, that left 29 people dead and dozens wounded. He called the shootings “barbaric slaughters.”

Trump says “in one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy.”

He urges Democrats and Republicans to set aside partisanship and find solutions to violence.

___

1:45 a.m.

The gunman who attacked the nightclub district in Dayton, Ohio, this weekend mowed down so many people so quickly that authorities say he probably wasn’t targeting anyone.

Beyond that, investigators deemed it too soon to say what touched off Connor Betts’ 30-second rampage that left nine people dead early Sunday.

Among the questions: Why would the 24-year-old have shot his 22-year-old sister Megan, the youngest victim? And what could authorities have done to prevent the attack that ended when officers gunned him down?

Some students who went to high school with Betts in a Dayton suburb note that he got suspended for making threats. School officials haven’t discussed those details.

Others considered Betts a nice guy. One friend even described him as “the kind of kid you’d want as a son.”

___

Associated Press writers Julie Carr Smyth in Dayton, Michael Balsamo in Orlando, Florida, and Kantele Franko in Columbus contributed to this report.