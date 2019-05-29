The Latest: Suspect in East Texas shootings shoots himself

by

(AP) — The Latest on the search for a man suspected of shooting shot four people in East Texas (all times local):

4:10 p.m.

Authorities say a man suspected of shooting four people in East Texas has died.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says search dogs led officers to a boat where Pavol Vido was hiding. Investigators said he shot himself with a handgun when confronted by police.

The department helped with the manhunt for Vido. It says the 65-year-old was located about 50 yards (46 meters) from where officers found the car he used to drive away from shooting scene at a plumbing company near Cleveland, Texas.

Police say Vido fatally shot a woman and wounded two men before fleeing. Investigators say he later got into a gunfight with a sheriff’s deputy, and the deputy was injured.

____

3:40 p.m.

Authorities say they have found the car that was being driven by a man suspected of shooting four people in East Texas.

Officers from several law enforcement agencies were scouring an area near Cleveland for Pavol Vido. Police allege he fatally shot a woman on Wednesday and wounded three other people, including a sheriff’s deputy.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Erik Burse says police found the white 2004 Mercury that Vido used to drive away from the shooting scene. Burse says Vido should be considered armed and dangerous.

Officials have identified the wounded deputy as Richard Whitten. Burse says the deputy is in stable condition but that the other two men who were shot are not doing well.

____

10:15 a.m.

Police are searching for a man they say killed a woman and wounded three people, including a sheriff’s deputy, during shootings in East Texas.

Authorities say that a woman was killed and two men injured Wednesday morning at a plumbing company east of Cleveland, a city of 8,000 people about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Houston.

Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Ken DeFoor says deputies pursued the suspect, Pavol Vido, along a local highway and then pulled off and exchanged gunfire outside a veterinary clinic. DeFoor says a deputy was shot in the throat and flown to a Houston hospital where he is in stable condition.

DeFoor says police are searching for Vido, who was driving a white 2004 Mercury. He did not provide the names of the deputy, woman or injured men.

___

This story has been corrected to reflect that the suspect’s name is Pavol Vido, not Pablo Vito, as police said initially, and that the initial shooting took place at a plumbing company, not a veterinary clinic.