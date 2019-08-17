The Latest: Police: Suspect in Santa Monica robbery caught

by –

(AP) — The Latest on gunfire at a Southern California shopping plaza (all times local):

4:50 p.m.

Authorities have captured a man they say tried to rob a Brinks security guard who then opened fire, panicking shoppers at a busy Southern California shopping plaza.

Nobody was hurt in the Friday morning confrontation at the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica.

Police say the guard was carrying money from an armored truck when a man with a knife tried to rob him.

Lt. Candice Cobarrubias tells the Los Angeles Times that the guard fired three gunshots at the man, who wasn’t hit and ran off with a bag of money but was captured in a parking structure less than an hour later. A knife and the money were recovered.

Dan Wentzel tells the Times that when the shots rang out, he saw a flood of people running away from the promenade. Others scrambled into nearby shops.

Police quickly swarmed the area.

___

2:03 p.m.

Authorities say nobody was hurt when a security guard opened fire after he was approached by a man with a knife at a busy Los Angeles-area shopping plaza, sending shoppers sprinting away in panic.

Police in Santa Monica say the knife-wielding man was arrested a short time after the gunfire erupted Friday morning at the popular Third Street Promenade.

Los Angeles resident Siamak Kordestani says he and others ducked into a store after three shots rang out. He says people ran in all directions away from the scene.

TV news footage showed a man in a dark shirt being led away in handcuffs.

Just blocks from the famous Santa Monica Pier, the promenade is a popular outdoor destination for tourists and locals.