The Latest: Police: No comment for now on fetal remains find

by

(AP) — The Latest on the discovery of fetal remains at the Illinois home of a former Indiana abortion doctor (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

Authorities in a northeastern Illinois county say they won’t be discussing the discovery of more than 2,200 medically preserved fetal remains at the home of a former Indiana abortion doctor until their investigation is completed.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office’s spokeswoman, Kathy Hoffmeyer, said Monday the probe of the late Dr. Ulrich Klopfer’s home is “a very sensitive situation” involving the sheriff’s office, coroner’s office and prosecutors.

Hoffmeyer says no further information will be released until those agencies complete their investigation.

Police said Friday 2,246 preserved fetal remains were found in Klopfer’s Will County home.

Klopfer, who died Sept. 3, was a longtime doctor who performed abortions at northern Indiana clinics.

Four Indiana lawmakers are seeking a state investigation to determine if the remains found at Klopfer’s home were illegally transported across state lines.

__

11 a.m.

Four Indiana lawmakers are demanding an investigation to determine if more than 2,000 medically preserved fetal remains found at the Illinois home of a former Indiana abortion doctor were illegally transported across state lines.

State Rep. Ron Bacon and three fellow Republican lawmakers issued a statement Sunday saying the Indiana attorney general’s office should investigate the abortion clinics in Allen, Lake and St. Joseph’s counties where Dr. Ulrich Klopfer worked.

The attorney general’s office hasn’t responded to a request for comment Monday.

Klopfer died Sept. 3.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that 2,246 preserved fetal remains were found at Klopfer’s home in that northeastern Illinois county.

The coroner’s office has taken possession of the remains.