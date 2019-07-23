The Latest: Ohio governor OKs rescue for nuclear plants

by –

(AP) — The Latest on Ohio’s financial rescue of nuclear plants (all times local):

2:40 p.m.

Ohio has become the latest state to hand out a billion-dollar financial rescue for its nuclear power plants.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine quickly signed the plan Tuesday hours after lawmakers approved giving $150 million a year to the plants near Cleveland and Toledo.

The legislation will tack a new fee onto every electricity bill in Ohio while scaling back requirements that utilities generate more power from wind and solar.

FirstEnergy Solutions had been warning the plants would close within two years unless the government steps in and helps.

Many of the nation’s nuclear plants are struggling to compete with cheaper energy sources.

New York, New Jersey and Illinois are among states that have given out big bailouts to stop the power plants from closing.

___

1 p.m.

Lawmakers in the Ohio House have approved a roughly $1 billion financial rescue for the state’s two nuclear power plants.

The package that critics are calling a bailout will give $150 million a year to the plants near Cleveland and Toledo.

The legislation approved Tuesday will tack a new fee onto every electricity bill in Ohio. It also scales back requirements that utilities generate more power from wind and solar.

Gov. Mike DeWine said last week he intends to sign it into law.

FirstEnergy Solutions has told lawmakers the plants are too costly to operate and will close within two years unless the government steps in and helps.

Opponents led by the natural gas industry have vowed to ask voters to overturn the legislation in a statewide referendum next year.