The Latest: No video of officer shooting in Buttigieg’s city

(AP) — The Latest on a deadly police shooting in the Indiana hometown of Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg (all times local):

6:15 p.m.

Authorities say no police video exists of the confrontation during which an officer fatally shot a black man in the Indiana city where Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg (BOO’-tuh-juhj) is mayor.

St. Joseph County Prosecutor Ken Cotter said Monday that an autopsy determined 54-year-old Eric Jack Logan of South Bend was shot once in the abdomen. Cotter says the officer’s dash and body cameras weren’t activated because he was driving slowly without his emergency lights on while looking for a person possibly breaking into cars about 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators say Logan had a- 6 to 8-inch long knife that he raised over his head and approached Sgt. Ryan O’Neill fired two shots. They say the other shot from O’Neill, who is white, missed Logan and hit a car door.

Buttigieg is canceling several days of campaign events to address the shooting.

Shafonia Logan questions whether the shooting of her husband of 13 years was justified.

