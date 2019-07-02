The Latest: Jury resumes deliberations in Navy SEAL case

byAssociated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Latest on the murder case of a Navy SEAL accused of killing a war prisoner under his care in Iraq in 2017 (all times local):

9:15 a.m.

A jury has resumed deliberating the case of a decorated Navy SEAL accused of fatally stabbing a captive under his care in Iraq and shooting civilians in separate incidents in 2017.

The panel of five Marines and two sailors, including a SEAL, returned to deliberations Tuesday, a day after closing arguments wrapped up at the court-martial of Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher.

Gallagher has pleaded not guilty to seven charges. The other charges include violations for posing with a human casualty and for allegedly retaliating against SEALs who reported him.

A military prosecutor asserted the proof of Gallagher’s guilt is his own words, his own photos and the testimony of his fellow troops. Defense lawyers called the case a “mutiny” by entitled, junior SEALs trying to oust a demanding chief.

___

9:36 p.m.

The case of a decorated Navy SEAL charged with murder and other crimes in Iraq is in the hands of a jury.

Jurors in San Diego will resume deliberations Tuesday in the court-martial of Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, who is accused of killing a wounded war prisoner in Iraq in 2017. He has pleaded not guilty.

Closing arguments wrapped up Monday with a military prosecutor asserting that the proof of Gallagher’s guilt is his own words, his own photos and the testimony of his fellow troops. Defense lawyers called the case a “mutiny” by entitled, junior SEALs trying to oust a demanding chief.

The jury is made up of five Marines and two sailors, including a SEAL, many of whom had been in heavy combat in Iraq.

