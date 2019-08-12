The Latest: French government wants Epstein investigation

,

(AP) — The Latest on the death of Jeffrey Epstein (all times local):

6:25 a.m.

France’s government wants prosecutors to open an investigation into Jeffrey Epstein’s links to France following his death in a Manhattan jail cell.

The secretaries of state for women’s rights and protecting children said in a statement Monday that it is “fundamental” to launch an investigation in France so that his death “doesn’t deprive the victims of the justice they deserve” and to protect other girls from “this kind of predator.”

U.S. authorities say Epstein had a residence in Paris and used a fake Austrian passport to travel to France in the 1980s. The French statement didn’t elaborate on other links to France.

The high-flying U.S. financier was accused of sexually abusing underage girls for years and charged with sex trafficking and conspiracy. He pleaded not guilty.

The Paris prosecutor’s office did not immediately comment.

___

12:40 a.m.

The details of how Jeffrey Epstein died in his Manhattan jail cell over the weekend have yet to be released, but medical officials have performed an autopsy on the high-profile inmate accused of sexually abusing underage girls and paying them hundreds of dollars in cash for massages.

Epstein’s abrupt death Saturday cut short a criminal prosecution that could have pulled back the curtain on the inner workings of a high-flying financier with connections to celebrities and presidents, though prosecutors have vowed to continue investigating.

Epstein, 66, had been denied bail and faced up to 45 years behind bars on federal sex trafficking and conspiracy charges unsealed last month.

He had pleaded not guilty and was awaiting trial.