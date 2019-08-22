The Latest: Duo to push opioid settlement toward hospitals

by –

(AP) — The Latest on a nonprofit being formed by West Virginia University President Gordon Gee and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (all times local):

3 p.m.

West Virginia University President Gordon Gee (gee) and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) say a nonprofit they’re forming will steer money from any national opioid settlement to those on the front lines of the crisis: hospitals.

The duo announced formation of Citizens for Effective Opioid Treatment on a conference call on Thursday. The 501(c)4 organization will educate policymakers and the public about negative impacts of the opioid epidemic on health care infrastructure and advance health-related solutions.

Their plan is the latest in a tug-of-war over what to do with the potential billions from a settlement with drugmakers and distributors, if one’s reached.

Local governments want the Cleveland-based federal judge overseeing the majority of 2,000-plus lawsuits over the toll of opioids to let them split the money. Most state attorneys general oppose the plan.

5:18 a.m.

