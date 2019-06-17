The Latest: Couple wants officers who pointed guns fired

Nation, State

The Latest: Couple wants officers who pointed guns fired

byAssociated Press17 June 2019 15:56-04:00

PHOENIX (AP) — The Latest on Phoenix police pointing guns at a couple during a shoplifting investigation (all times local):

12:55 p.m.

A man and his pregnant fiancée say they want Phoenix to fire the officers who pointed guns at them as police investigated a shoplifting report.

Dravon Ames and Iesha Harper say they don’t accept the public apologies of Police Chief Jeri Williams and Mayor Kate Gallego.

They say they haven’t received a face-to-face apology from anyone with the city since a bystander’s video emerged Friday.

It shows officers aiming guns and yelling profanities at a man and a pregnant woman holding a baby last month.

The couple say their 4-year-old daughter had stolen a doll from a store without their knowledge. They have filed a $10 million claim against the city alleging civil rights violations by officers.

A community meeting about the encounter is being held Tuesday.

___

10:05 a.m.

The Phoenix police union is urging calm amid the uproar over a videotaped encounter of officers who pointed guns and yelled profanities at a family last month while responding to a shoplifting report.

The Phoenix Law Enforcement Association says in a statement released Monday it will not form an opinion about what happened until an investigation into the May 29 incident is completed.

The parents say their 4-year-old daughter had stolen a doll from the store without their knowledge. They have filed a $10 million claim against the city alleging civil rights violations by officers.

A video released Friday shows officers pointing guns and yelling profane commands to a man and a pregnant woman holding a baby.

Both Police Chief Jeri Williams and Mayor Kate Gallego have publicly apologized.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.