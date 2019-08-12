The Latest: City to defend those sued in teen’s death

by –

7:35 p.m.

The family of a teenager who died trapped in a vehicle despite making two 911 calls has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Cincinnati, which says it will defend itself and others named in the suit.

The suit filed Monday charges the city, a former city official and four city employees with actions it alleges led to 16-year-old Kyle Plush’s 2018 death. The family says their object is to determine what went wrong and make sure it doesn’t happen again.

City Manager Patrick Duhaney says the city has reviewed and evaluated the ways it responds to emergencies and has implemented changes since 2018. He declined to comment further due to the “active litigation.”

Plush was apparently pinned by a foldaway seat in his parked car and suffocated to death.

