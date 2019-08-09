The Latest: Charges filed in deadly California rampage

by

The Latest on a deadly stabbing rampage in Southern California (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

The suspect in a deadly stabbing rampage in Southern California has been charged with four counts of murder, one count each of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and other crimes.

Orange County prosecutors filed the charges Friday against 33-year-old Zachary Castaneda in advance of an afternoon arraignment.

Other counts include aggravated mayhem, robbery and burglary.

Castaneda was arrested Wednesday in Santa Ana after what authorities say was a two-hour string of attacks and thefts that followed the killing of two of his neighbors at a Garden Grove apartment building.

Also killed were a security guard at a Santa Ana 7-Eleven and an employee at a nearby Subway shop.

Castaneda is a gang member with a violent criminal history. Police say he hasn’t told them what prompted the attacks.

9:10 p.m.

Zachary Castaneda was expected to appear in court Friday to answer charges.

This story has been corrected to show the charges include one count of attempted murder, not two, and adds one assault with a deadly weapon.