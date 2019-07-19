The Latest: Capitol, businesses close due to power outage

by

(AP) — The Latest on power station fires that left thousands without electricity on a hot day in Madison (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

Fires at two transmission stations have knocked out power to more than 11,000 customers and caused the State Capitol and the City-County building to close.

Police are directing traffic in downtown Madison because traffic lights are not working.

Public Health Madison and Dane County has advised all businesses that don’t have emergency backup power sources to close until power is restored. Madison Gas and Electric spokeswoman Kaya Freiman says there is no timetable for restoration of service.

An explosion and fire at the utility’s main power enter sent a plume of thick, black smoke over the city about 7:40 a.m. Friday. A second fire at a substation near the University of Wisconsin-Madison prompted the evacuation of several buildings on campus.

9:27 a.m.

Fires at two power substations in Wisconsin’s capital have knocked out power to more than 11,000 customers on what is promising to be a sweltering day.

An explosion and fire at the Madison Gas and Electric main power center sent a plume of thick, black smoke over Madison’s east side about 7:40 a.m. Friday. A second fire at a substation near the University of Wisconsin-Madison prompted the evacuation of Ogg and Smith Halls and the UW Safety Building. Shelter is available at the Kohl Center on campus.

There have been no immediate reports of injuries, but residents now with no access to air conditioning should be on alert. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the area Friday, with temperatures in the 90s and high humidity.