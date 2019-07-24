The Latest: Board apologizes for lunch debt warning letter

by

(AP) — The Latest on a Pennsylvania school district’s letter to parents about overdue school lunch bills (all times local):

7:15 p.m.

A Pennsylvania school board is apologizing for the tone of a letter to parents about overdue school lunch bills that warned their children could end up in foster care.

The Wyoming Valley West School Board on Wednesday posted the apology on its website, saying the district didn’t intend to harm or inconvenience families.

The board also says the district is accepting a businessman’s offer to pay off the $22,000 debt.

It says the money will be funneled through the district’s nonprofit foundation.

Luzerne County officials say they don’t remove children from homes for any unpaid bills.

7 p.m.

The head of a Pennsylvania school district’s nonprofit foundation says it will accept a donation to wipe out student lunch bills that prompted a letter to parents warning their children could end up in foster care.

Michael Plaksin is president of the Wyoming Valley West Educational Foundation. He says the decision was made Wednesday during discussions he had with members of the school board.

Wyoming Valley West School District officials recently wrote parents, trying to collect $22,000 in unpaid lunch bills.

Luzerne County officials say they don’t remove children from homes for any unpaid bills.

The head of a coffee company says his offer to pay off all the bills was rejected by the school board president Monday.

Plaksin says officials now hope to funnel that donation through the nonprofit foundation.