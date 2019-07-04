The Latest: 6.4 quake rattles Southern California, Nevada

byAssociated Press4 July 2019 14:13-04:00

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Latest on a quake felt in Southern California and Nevada (all times local):

11:05 a.m.

An earthquake that struck Thursday morning in the Mojave Desert rattling a large swath of Southern California was also felt in neighboring Nevada. It was not immediately known if it caused major damage or injuries.

The quake measured with a preliminary magnitude of 6.4 struck Wednesday morning near the town of Ridgecrest, California, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northeast of Los Angeles.

People from Las Vegas to the Pacific Coast reported feeling a rolling motion that shook shower doors and made hanging dining room light sway.

___

10:51 a.m.

A large earthquake has rattled a large swath of Southern California. There are no immediate reports of damage.

The quake measured with a preliminary magnitude of 6.6 struck Wednesday morning near the town of Ridgecrest, California, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northeast of Los Angeles.

People from the desert to the Pacific coast in Southern California reported feeling it.

