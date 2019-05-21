The Latest: $1M bond for man accused of abducting Idaho girl

by – 21 May 2019 19:14-04:00

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — The Latest on the abduction of a 17-year-old girl from Idaho who has been found in Arizona and the suspect arrested (all times local):

4:10 p.m.

Bond has been set at $1 million for an 18-year-old man accused of abducting a teenage girl in Idaho before being arrested in Arizona.

Police in the Phoenix suburb of Surprise say Miguel Rodriguez-Perez was taken into custody without incident early Tuesday after he fled a traffic stop and abandoned his car.

Rodriguez-Perez and the 17-year-old girl were later found hiding underneath some bushes.

Police say the teen appeared unharmed and was waiting to be reunited with her family.

Rodriguez-Perez was jailed for being a fugitive from justice and didn’t have an attorney at his initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say Rodriguez-Perez allegedly abducted the girl from her job Sunday at a Wendy’s restaurant in Jerome, Idaho.

The girl had an order of protection against Rodriguez-Perez.

_____

10 a.m.

Authorities say a 17-year-old girl abducted from the Wendy’s restaurant where she worked in Idaho has been found in Arizona along with the man accused of taking her.

Police tell KNXV-TV 18-year-old Miguel Rodriguez-Perez was taken into custody without incident early Tuesday in Surprise, Arizona. Police say the girl appeared unharmed.

Authorities say Rodriguez-Perez forced her from the restaurant where she worked in Jerome, Idaho, on Sunday evening. According to an Amber Alert, she had an order of protection against Rodriguez-Perez because he had threated and assaulted her in the past.

Police in Surprise spotted his vehicle and chased it. The vehicle was found abandoned. A search led to the girl and the suspect.

___

Information from: KNXV-TV, http://www.abc15.com

