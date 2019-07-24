The Fayetteville Observer names 1st female executive editor

Nation

The Fayetteville Observer names 1st female executive editor

by – 24 July 2019 16:38-04:00

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The publisher of

Publisher Bob Gruber announced that Lorry Williams, who has worked in a number of positions at the newspaper over 32 years, will be the first female to lead the newsroom in the paper’s 203-year history. Williams succeeds Matt Leclercq, who recently was promoted to GateHouse Media’s national news editor in Austin, Texas.

Williams’ previous roles include senior news editor, deputy news editor and a reporter on numerous beats. She is a 1986 graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a bachelor of arts degree in journalism.

___

Information from: The Fayetteville Observer, http://www.fayobserver.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.