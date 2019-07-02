Texas woman admits addressing bombs to Obama, Texas governor

byAssociated Press1 July 2019 20:24-04:00

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston-area woman had admitted that she addressed package bombs to former president Barack Obama, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the Social Security Administration.

Julia Ann Poff pleaded guilty in a Houston federal court Monday to transporting explosives with intent to kill, injure or intimidate. Although the plea related directly to the package she addressed to Obama in October 2016, prosecutors say the 47-year-old Brookshire woman’s plea deal also acknowledges mailing similar packages to Abbott and the Social Security Administration.

All of the packages contained improvised booby traps that postal authorities intercepted and rendered harmless with no injuries.

Poff could be sentenced to up to 10 years in federal prison and fined up to $250,000. Sentencing has been scheduled for Nov. 18.

