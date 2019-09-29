Texas wife calls lawyer before spouse reports suspect death

Nation

Texas wife calls lawyer before spouse reports suspect death

byAssociated Press29 September 2019 13:04-04:00

DALLAS (AP) — A police affidavit says the wife of a Dallas man charged in the fatal shooting of someone they thought was a burglar contacted a lawyer before the husband called 911 to report a home invasion.

The Dallas Morning News reports James Michael Meyer was charged with murder in Thursday’s shooting, with bond at $150,000. Jail records show Meyer was no longer in custody Sunday.

An arrest affidavit says Meyer told police he grabbed his gun after hearing a noise around 5 a.m. and seeing someone trying to break into his shed. Meyer says he yelled and fired as the suspect approached, then fled.

Meyer returned to bed. Two hours later he found a body in a nearby park. The affidavit says Meyer’s wife called an attorney before her husband called 911.

A police spokesman said he didn’t have access to the arrest affidavit Sunday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.