Nation

Texas sheriff’s deputy charged in fatal shooting of wife

byAssociated Press30 July 2019 16:11-04:00

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas sheriff’s deputy has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of his wife at their home.

Court records show Renard Leon Spivey called 911 Sunday to say he accidentally shot his wife, Patricia, while “tussling” with a gun during an argument. Spivey was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.

Harris County jail records show the 63-year-old was being held without bond pending a court appearance Wednesday.

Online jail records didn’t list an attorney representing Spivey.

The sheriff’s office says it’s reviewing his employment status. He was hired as a detention officer in 1996 and became a deputy in 1998

___

This story has been corrected to identify the suspect as Renard Spivey, not Richard Spivey.

