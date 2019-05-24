Texas set to extend limit on child sex abuse lawsuits

by Associated Press , Associated Press24 May 2019 18:52-04:00

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas bill that would give child sexual abuse victims more time to sue their abusers and institutions in civil court is heading to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

The bill approved unanimously Friday by the state House comes after former Olympic and U.S. national team gymnasts urged legislators to restore a key provision that allows victims to take on institutions.

The new law would allow victims of childhood sexual abuse to bring a civil lawsuit against their abuser and institutions up to 30 years after their 18th birthday.

A push to expand statute of limitations laws for child sex abuse victims is underway in statehouses nationwide amid lawsuits against large institutions like the Catholic Church, the Boy Scouts of America and USA Gymnastics.

The legislative session ends Monday.

