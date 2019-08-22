Texas police fatally shoot 18-year-old, incident in dispute

Nation

Texas police fatally shoot 18-year-old, incident in dispute

byAssociated Press22 August 2019 15:40-04:00

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Fort Worth police have shot and killed an 18-year-old man who they say was a person of interest in a homicide investigation.

Sgt. Chris Daniels says preliminary information indicates that at least one officer shot the man around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday after he ran away and then “displayed” a handgun toward police.

A lawyer for his family identified the dead man as Amari Malone and disputed that he was armed.

Attorney Lee Merrit says three witnesses told him Malone did not have a gun and that security camera footage of the shooting offers no evidence that he pointed one at police. Merritt says Malone was black and shot once in the back.

Police have scheduled a Thursday afternoon news conference.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.