Texas officer killed in exchange of gunfire with suspect
MISSION, Texas (AP) — A Texas police officer has been shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire with a man whose mother notified police after her son fired at her car.
Mission police Chief Robert Dominguez says Cpl. Jose Luis Espericueta died at a hospital Thursday night after being shot by the 33-year-old suspect.
Dominguez told reporters Friday that the woman waved down a passing officer to notify police of her son’s behavior. Espericueta and other officers later found the suspect walking along a road.
The man fled but then turned and fired at the officers, striking the corporal. The suspect was shot multiple times and later died at a hospital.
Espericueta, a 13-year veteran of the department, was married with two children.
Mission is in far south Texas, just west of McAllen.
