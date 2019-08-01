Texas man gets 20 years for handicap parking space killing

Nation

Texas man gets 20 years for handicap parking space killing

byAssociated Press1 August 2019 12:51-04:00

HOUSTON (AP) — Prosecutors say a 71-year-old Texas man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing another man in a dispute over a handicap parking space.

William Anthony Hall was sentenced Wednesday following his conviction for the 2017 fatal shooting of 67-year-old attorney James Garza in a Houston post office parking lot.

Prosecutors say Hall confronted Garza about using a space reserved for people with disabilities without a handicapped sticker.

Hall was licensed to carry a concealed gun and told police he shot Garza in the chest after the confrontation became physical. Prosecutors say a bullet hole in an envelope Garza was holding shows his hands were at his chest, not swinging at Hall.

Hall’s lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.