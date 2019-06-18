Texas longhorn sets Guinness world record for longest horns

byAssociated Press18 June 2019 10:36-04:00

GOODWATER, Ala. (AP) — A Texas longhorn in Alabama has set a mark recognized by the Guinness World Records for longest horns, with a span wider than the Statue of Liberty’s face.

News outlets cite Guinness World Records as announcing last week that Poncho Via’s horns measured just over 10-feet-7-inches (3 meters) as of last month, beating all previous records. The 7-year-old steer belongs to a family in Goodwater, just southeast of Birmingham. Poncho’s owner Jeral Pope says he brought Poncho into the family when the steer was 6 months old.

The organization says the Pope family first noticed the potential of Poncho’s horns when he was about 4 years old and his horns were growing straight out instead of curving upward. Pope says Poncho is a gentle giant with a soft spot for apples, carrots and marshmallows.

