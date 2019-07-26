Texas grand jury indicts Michigan professor on assault claim

Texas grand jury indicts Michigan professor on assault claim

byAssociated Press26 July 2019 18:10-04:00

HOUSTON (AP) — A grand jury in Texas has indicted a University of Michigan professor and renowned opera singer on one count of sexual assault for what prosecutors say was the rape of an incapacitated man in 2010.

The grand jury in Houston handed up the indictment Thursday of countertenor David Daniels and his husband, William Scott Walters, on a sexual assault count.

Daniels and Walters were arrested in Ann Arbor, Michigan, in January on warrants arising from the criminal complaint of Samuel Schultz.

Schultz told The Associated Press at the time that the couple drugged and assaulted him when he was living in Houston as a 23-year-old graduate student.

The Houston-based attorney for the Michigan couple, Matt Hennessy, said Friday that Schultz’s allegations are false.

MLive.com reports that the university previously placed Daniels on paid leave.

