Texas governor says ‘no red flags’ seen in El Paso gunman

(AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s first calls for action after a gunman in El Paso killed 22 people include cracking down on internet sites used by violent extremists and confronting racism. But the Republican didn’t suggest any major gun-control measures.

Abbott says the state must keep weapons away from “deranged killers” but didn’t offer specifics. He also told reporters the information he’s received suggests there were “no red flags” with the suspected El Paso gunman.

Abbott met with lawmakers from El Paso on Wednesday in the border city. All are Democrats and have unsuccessfully pushed for gun restrictions in Texas, where three mass shootings since 2017 have killed more than 50 people.

The meeting happened as President Donald Trump was on his way to El Paso.