Texas governor announces $1.6B deal for teacher raises

,

(AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says $1.6 billion in teacher raises are coming in a deal driven by classroom unrest and Republicans who sharply changed course on public education ahead of 2020.

The announcement Thursday would make Texas the latest state — and now the largest — to pour more money into schools in wake of teacher revolts across the U.S. and years of cost-cutting.

Teacher never went on strike in Texas. But Republicans who absorbed heavy losses in the 2018 elections returned to the Capitol newly committed to a public school system that was declared barely constitutional just three years ago.

Lawmakers said the raises amount to roughly $4,000 for experienced teachers. Teacher unions met the news with caution, saying they needed to see details.

Texas’ legislative session ends Monday.