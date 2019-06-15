Texas event marks birthdays of George HW Bush, wife Barbara

Nation

Texas event marks birthdays of George HW Bush, wife Barbara

byAssociated Press

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — A crowd has gathered at the George H.W. Bush presidential center at Texas A&M University as part of a birthday celebration for the 41st president and his wife Barbara.

Members of the Bush family gathered Saturday to lay a wreath at the couple’s gravesite. George Bush enjoyed skydiving and 12 of the couple’s grandchildren were scheduled to skydive later along with military veterans.

Bush’s birthday was June 12, 1924, and his wife’s was June 8, 1925. Barbara Bush died in April 2018 and George Bush died Nov. 30.

Saturday’s gathering followed an event Wednesday when friends and family of the former president recalled his prolific letter writing and marked the first day of issue for a U.S. Postal Service stamp honoring him.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.