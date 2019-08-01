Texas county sues day after Exxon Mobil plant blast and fire

byAssociated Press1 August 2019 14:23-04:00

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas county has sued Exxon Mobil one day after

The Harris County Attorney’s Office says in its lawsuit filed Thursday that Exxon Mobil violated the Texas Clean Air Act when its Baytown plant released “unauthorized emissions” during the incident.

It’s the second lawsuit the county has filed against the petrochemical giant this year. It sued in March following a fire at another Baytown plant.

A spokesman said Thursday that the company is reviewing the county’s most recent lawsuit.

The facility where the fire occurred Wednesday processes light hydrocarbons including propane and propylene, materials used to make plastic and industrial products.

Authorities have not explained the cause of the blast.

