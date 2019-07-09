Texas congresswoman alleges ‘cover-up’ at border stations

Texas congresswoman alleges ‘cover-up’ at border stations

byAssociated Press9 July 2019 04:28-04:00

CLINT, Texas (AP) — A congresswoman says that the Department of Homeland Security is engaged in a “cover-up” in response to an Inspector General’s report that found poor conditions and “dangerous overcrowding” at Texas border stations.

KVIA-TV reports that a senior member of the House Committee on Homeland Security, Sheila Jackson Lee, made her comments Monday after touring the Clint border facility which has been criticized for its treatment of migrant children held there.

Jackson Lee said, “DHS is doing nothing but covering up from the top down.”

She also says that agency leaders including Kevin McAleenan, who is acting Department of Homeland Security secretary, have failed to say how they will utilize the $4.6 billion appropriated by Congress to address the issues in the report.

