‘Texas 7’ inmate faces October execution for officer’s death

Nation

‘Texas 7’ inmate faces October execution for officer’s death

byAssociated Press11 July 2019 11:37-04:00

DALLAS (AP) — An inmate who was one of the “Texas 7” escaped prisoners blamed for the 2000 slaying of a Dallas-area police officer faces execution this fall.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says Randy Halprin is scheduled for execution Oct. 10. TDCJ spokesman Jeremy Desel, in an email Thursday to The Associated Press, said a judge in Dallas signed the order July 3.

Halprin, who’s Jewish, has a federal appeal pending that alleges a different judge who oversaw his capital murder trial was anti-Semitic and used racial slurs. Ex-Judge Vickers Cunningham has denied the allegations.

Halprin and six others in December 2000 escaped from the Connally Unit. Irving police Officer Aubrey Hawkins was shot while investigating a Christmas Eve robbery.

An attorney for Halprin didn’t immediately return a message Thursday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.