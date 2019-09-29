Terrorism charge against SUV driver in suburban Chicago mall

Nation

Terrorism charge against SUV driver in suburban Chicago mall

byAssociated Press29 September 2019 09:40-04:00

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — A man accused of driving an SUV through a suburban Chicago shopping mall has been charged with terrorism.

Police in Schaumburg announced early Sunday morning that the state’s attorney had authorized the charge against 22-year-old Javier Garcia, of Palatine, Illinois. Garcia also was charged with felony criminal damage to property. He was scheduled to appear in bond court on Sunday.

Investigators said in a statement that they “believe Garcia acted alone, no motive has been determined.” He was released to police custody on Friday from the AMITA Health Behavioral Institute.

Video of the Sept. 20 incident posted on social media shows shoppers running for safety in the corridors of the Woodfield Mall as the black Chevy Trailblazer plowed through. Nobody was seriously hurt or hit by the vehicle.

Garcia was immediately arrested after crashing the vehicle into a clothing store.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.