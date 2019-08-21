Tennessee woman charged with scalding toddler’s feet

Nation

Tennessee woman charged with scalding toddler’s feet

byAssociated Press21 August 2019 12:46-04:00

DAYTON, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a Tennessee woman accused of scalding the feet of a toddler has been charged with aggravated child abuse.

Rhea County Sheriff’s Detective Rocky Potter told news outlets that hospital officials called authorities on Aug. 11 saying a 2-year-old girl had been brought in with burns that didn’t appear to be accidental. He said he determined through interviews that the child was burned as a punishment by a family member who was watching her. Authorities say Jennifer Vaughn was arrested Monday.

The girl’s mother, Brittany Smith, says the burns were so bad that skin grafts may not work. She says her daughter is recovering at home now, but will require more surgeries.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Vaughn has an attorney.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.