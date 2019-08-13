Tennessee death row inmate moved to death watch

Nation

Tennessee death row inmate moved to death watch

byAssociated Press13 August 2019 11:06-04:00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee inmate Stephen West is on death watch in anticipation of his lethal injection Thursday.

State corrections officials said Tuesday that inmates on death watch are placed in a cell next to the execution chamber where they’re under 24-hour surveillance.

Visits are non-contact until the day before the execution, when the warden will decide whether the 56-year-old West can have a contact visit.

West was convicted of the 1986 kidnapping and stabbing deaths of a mother and her 15-year-old daughter, and of raping the teen. West has denied he’s a killer, saying his then-17-year-old accomplice killed both. The co-defendant received a life sentence, with parole possible in 2030.

Gov. Bill Lee hasn’t decided on clemency. He told reporters Monday he trusts the criminal justice process that made a determination years ago in West’s case.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.