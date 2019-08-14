Tennessee convict set to face judge after escape, capture

byAssociated Press

RIPLEY, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee convict accused of killing a corrections administrator and escaping prison before leading authorities on a multi-day manhunt is set to face a judge.

Curtis Ray Watson is scheduled to appear in a Tennessee court Wednesday for arraignment on charges including murder and aggravated sexual battery in 64-year-old Debra Johnson’s killing.

Authorities say the 44-year-old Watson was on lawn mowing duties at West Tennessee State Penitentiary on Aug. 7 when he went to Johnson’s home on prison grounds and killed her. Authorities say Watson then escaped on a tractor.

Watson eluded authorities until his arrest Sunday. He was found hours after he was spotted by surveillance cameras outside of a home in Henning, 10 miles (16 kilometers) from the prison.

Watson has been serving a 15-year sentence for especially aggravated kidnapping.

