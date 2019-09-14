Tennessee band members wear T-shirt honoring bullied fan

Nation

byAssociated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The University of Tennessee’s marching band is jumping on the anti-bullying bandwagon.

The band briefly wore a T-shirt created by a boy who was teased at school over the design and then offered a scholarship at the university.

On Thursday, Tennessee officials offered the 4th grader a four-year scholarship beginning in the fall of 2028 if he chooses to attend Tennessee and meets admission requirements.

The boy’s story went viral last week after his teacher posted on Facebook that the student’s peers mocked a T-shirt he designed for his school’s “college colors” day.

After the post gained attention, the University of Tennessee’s VolShop website created its own Tennessee shirt featuring the boy’s design.

School officials say over 50,000 shirts have been presold. Proceeds benefit STOMP Out Bullying .

