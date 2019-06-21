Teens chanted ‘murder gang’ while detained for killing

Teens chanted ‘murder gang’ while detained for killing

by – 21 June 2019 09:20-04:00

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Three teens charged in the strangling and stabbing of a Maine woman chanted “murder gang” while detained.

The Kennebec Journal reports that several Long Creek Youth Development Center workers testified about the chant during a hearing to determine if one of the teens should be tried as an adult. The teen’s lawyer suggested the trio could’ve been joking.

Law enforcement officials say the 15-year-old son of 47-year-old Kimberly Mironovas (mih-RON’-uh-vus) strangled and stabbed the Litchfield woman with the help of a 15-year-old boy from Massachusetts in April 2018.

A friend of Mironovas’ said her son was resentful of their move to Maine.

A third teen pleaded guilty to lesser charges. The state also wants to have a second teen tried as an adult.

The hearing wrapped up Thursday.

Information from: Kennebec Journal, http://www.kjonline.com/

