Teenagers allegedly steal AR-15 from school officer’s safe

Nation

Teenagers allegedly steal AR-15 from school officer’s safe

byAssociated Press12 August 2019 10:55-04:00

BOILING SPRINGS, Tenn. (AP) — News outlets report two former students are accused of breaking into their Tennessee high school and stealing an assault weapon and bulletproof vests from the resource officer’s gun safe.

Clay and Macon County authorities say Lee Clark and Adam Cisneros were spotted on video inside Red Boiling Springs School last week. Deputies say the items were found buried behind Clark’s home.

WTVF reports Macon schools director Tony Boles says a sheriff’s department policy allows officers to bring personal guns to campus along with their service weapons.

Groups advocating against gun violence are questioning how the kids got into the safe.

Beth Joslin Roth of the Safe Tennessee Project said she also wonders why an officer would have an AR-15 at school, given how imprecisely they are designed to fire.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.