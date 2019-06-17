Teen struck by stray bullet during parking spot argument

Teen struck by stray bullet during parking spot argument

byAssociated Press17 June 2019 10:31-04:00

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say a 16-year-old girl was shot in the chest by a stray bullet during an argument over a parking space on Chicago’s South Side.

Police say the teen was listed in serious condition at a hospital following the shooting Sunday afternoon in the Morgan Park neighborhood. The teen was sitting in a car when she was shot.

Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the gunman was aiming at someone else, but missed.

No arrests have been reported.

