Teen reaches plea deal linked to 2 bodies in Michigan river

Nation

Teen reaches plea deal linked to 2 bodies in Michigan river

by – 31 July 2019 08:02-04:00

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A teenager is awaiting sentencing after reaching a plea deal on murder charges linked to the 2018 discovery of

The Flint Journal reports 17-year-old Cheveyo I. Molina of Flint this week pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and other charges in Genesee County Circuit Court. Prosecutors will drop first-degree murder and other charges under the deal that calls for him to testify against other defendants. Sentencing is Oct. 1.

Police say 32-year-old Rodney Harden Jr. and 19-year-old Tedmundo Meeks, both of Flint, were found July 12, 2018, in the Flint River.

Two other people face charges. Twenty-five-year-old Robert Wheeler faces charges including first-degree murder. Forty-eight-year-old Melinda Kelly is charged with tampering with evidence and being an accessory after the fact.

___

Information from: The Flint Journal, http://www.mlive.com/flint

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.